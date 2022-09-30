Russia-Ukraine updates: Missiles hit civilian convoy, Ukraine says

Russian missiles hit a convoy of vehicles carrying Ukrainian civilians near the southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Friday, killing and wounding several people, the regional governor has said.

"So far, 23 dead and 28 wounded. All civilians," Starukh wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Starukh said the people in the convoy had planned to travel into Russian-occupied territory to pick up their relatives and then take them to safety.

Russia has always denied deliberately targeting civilians during its invasion of Ukraine — which it calls a "special military operation" — although Ukrainian towns and cities have come under frequent attack by Russian forces since the assault began on February 24.

Here is more news from or concerning the war in Ukraine on Friday, September 30:

Russia-backed official in Kherson killed in Ukrainian strikes: Russian news agency

An official who formed part of the Moscow-installed administration of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson has been killed in a strike by Ukrainian forces, according to local officials cited by Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

"The first deputy head of security in the Kherson administration, Alexei Katerinichev, died as a result of a missile attack by Ukrainian troops in the center of Kherson," it said in its report.

A number of Moscow-installed officials in Russian-controlled regions have died recently in attacks that some attribute to Ukrainian resistance efforts.

New Russian troops told to use 'female sanitary products' as cheap first aid: UK intelligence

Newly mobilized Russian reservists have been ordered to bring along their own first-aid supplies — with female sanitary products advised as a cheaper alternative to a proper medical kit — as official military provisions appear to be running low, according to an intelligence update from the UK's Ministry of Defence.

The update said some troops who had obtained Western-style combat tourniquets were using cable ties to attach them to equipment to ensure they were not stolen. This would likely mean delays in applying the tourniquets if a soldier were to suffer severe bleeding during fighting, it said.

Russian troops were likely to be losing confidence in the Russian army's medical provision, something that would almost certainly contribute to a decline in morale, the ministry said.

UN Security Council schedules vote on condemning Moscow for planned annexations

The UN Security Council plans to vote Friday afternoon on a resolution condemning Russia for its plans to annex Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine's Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The resolution would deem "illegal so-called referenda" on joining the Russian Federation that were held in the regions to "have no validity."

The resolution has been sponsored by the United States and Albania and is sure to be vetoed by Russia.

In that case, according to US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US and Albania will put the resolution to a vote in the 193-member General Assembly where there are no vetoes.

The resolution would also call for the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukraine.

