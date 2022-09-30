Mayoral candidates launch Second Democratic Movement of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three mayoral candidates for the year-end elections on Friday (Sept. 30) founded the “Alliance for the Second Democratic Movement of Taiwan” that called for a return to true democracy.

The alliance was founded by Su Huan-chih (蘇煥智), Cheng Bo-ching (鄭寶清), and Hsu Chun-hsin (許忠信), the candidates for Taipei, Taoyuan, and Tainan mayoralty, respectively. Su was former Tainan magistrate while Cheng and Hsu were former legislators.

In the manifesto of the movement, Su lashed out at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for failing the people despite the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration having secured a majority in the legislature, per China Times.

The politicians accused the government of incompetence as social problems have worsened. The woes include high housing costs, reluctance for youths to get married and have babies, lack of senior care amid the aging population, interference with the media, attacking freedom of speech, stalled judiciary reform, murky preliminary workings, and others.

Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation Chairman Ying-lung You (游盈隆), a former member of the DPP, said at a press event that the first democratic movement in Taiwan had led to a change of power in 2000 in favor of the DPP. Over the years, though, many DPP members have quit the party and supporters have grown disenchanted, he claimed, which necessitates a second movement in pursuit of a real democratic spirit.