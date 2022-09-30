Taiwan Navy commissions first indigenous amphibious transport dock

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Navy’s first indigenous amphibious transport dock, the Yushan, went into service Friday (Sept. 30) in the presence of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

The landing dock has been named as the latest example of Taiwan’s policy to manufacture as many weapons systems inside the country as possible. CSBC Corporation, Taiwan built the Yushan as its shipyard in Kaohsiung, where it was launched on Friday.

The ship can help out with disaster relief in peacetime, transporting rescue teams, and disaster victims, but it can also be used during wartime, the president said at the commissioning ceremony. Real peace was only possible if the country strengthened its self-defense capabilities in the face of China’s military threats, according to Tsai.

The president was accompanied at the ceremony by Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正), National Security Council Secretary General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), and senior military commanders, CNA reported.

The Yushan can transport 673 soldiers, as well as amphibious armored vehicles, Humvees, and helicopters. It also comes equipped with features protecting against electromagnetic pulses and radar detection, while it is possible to fire surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles from the ship. The basic equipment would include 32 Sea Sword II missiles, the Liberty Times reported.

The 10,600-tonne ship is 153 meters long and 23 m wide, with a top speed of 21.5 knots. It will also be used to ferry people and goods to outlying islands near China. Five landing craft mechanized (LCM) can move vehicles on and off the ship, the report said.