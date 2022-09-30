Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Navy commissions first indigenous amphibious transport dock

The Yushan will take part in humanitarian and disaster relief missions during peacetime

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/30 14:10
The Navy takes delivery of the Yushan landing dock in Kaohsiung Friday. 

The Navy takes delivery of the Yushan landing dock in Kaohsiung Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Navy’s first indigenous amphibious transport dock, the Yushan, went into service Friday (Sept. 30) in the presence of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

The landing dock has been named as the latest example of Taiwan’s policy to manufacture as many weapons systems inside the country as possible. CSBC Corporation, Taiwan built the Yushan as its shipyard in Kaohsiung, where it was launched on Friday.

The ship can help out with disaster relief in peacetime, transporting rescue teams, and disaster victims, but it can also be used during wartime, the president said at the commissioning ceremony. Real peace was only possible if the country strengthened its self-defense capabilities in the face of China’s military threats, according to Tsai.

The president was accompanied at the ceremony by Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正), National Security Council Secretary General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), and senior military commanders, CNA reported.

The Yushan can transport 673 soldiers, as well as amphibious armored vehicles, Humvees, and helicopters. It also comes equipped with features protecting against electromagnetic pulses and radar detection, while it is possible to fire surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles from the ship. The basic equipment would include 32 Sea Sword II missiles, the Liberty Times reported.

The 10,600-tonne ship is 153 meters long and 23 m wide, with a top speed of 21.5 knots. It will also be used to ferry people and goods to outlying islands near China. Five landing craft mechanized (LCM) can move vehicles on and off the ship, the report said.
Navy
Yushan
Yushan landing dock
Yushan amphibious transport dock
Sea Sword II missile
Tsai Ing-wen
CSBC Corporation Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

German multiparty parliamentary delegation to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday
German multiparty parliamentary delegation to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday
2022/09/29 15:52
Japan, US, South Korea to hold trilateral naval exercise on Friday
Japan, US, South Korea to hold trilateral naval exercise on Friday
2022/09/29 14:31
President Tsai expresses thanks to Taiwanese-Canadian Association
President Tsai expresses thanks to Taiwanese-Canadian Association
2022/09/25 15:00
Taiwan defense ministry announces plans to build 10 more Tuo Chiang-class corvettes
Taiwan defense ministry announces plans to build 10 more Tuo Chiang-class corvettes
2022/09/22 12:16
4 Chinese naval ships shadow US, Canadian warships in Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese naval ships shadow US, Canadian warships in Taiwan Strait
2022/09/21 15:42