Taiwan reports 43,280 local COVID cases, 50 deaths

8,840 COVID cases reported in New Taipei, 5,789 in Taichung, and 4,672 in Taipei

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/30 14:07
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 43,280 local COVID cases on Friday (Sept. 30).

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 225 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 6,461,400. The 50 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 11,053.

Local cases

The local cases include 19,886 males and 23,371 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 50 deaths announced on Friday include 31 males and 19 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 46 had a history of chronic disease, and 34 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from Aug. 25 to Sept. 27 and the dates of death were from Sept. 8 to Sept. 27.
