A person fishes in the Yaqui River where its water is held back by the Oviachic dam, on the outskirts of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador apologized in August 2022 to the Yaqui Indigenous people for past abuses and promised a series of infrastructure programs to improve their lives, but has refused to stop the siphoning off of their water, though the director of the local water district says it is illegal. Yaqui water-defense leader Tomás Rojo was killed in June 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)