Innovation Causes Waves - High Turnout Highlights the Breadth of Talent and Innovation in the Blockchain Ecosystem

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 30 September 2022 - Blockchain social platform, Moledao & Bybit, held its first ever Demo Day, as part of the Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance. The event, held in Singapore and sponsored by the world's third largest exchange, Bybit, was designed to provide the opportunity and facilities for potential developers to submit their projects for consideration.



The event proved to be an outstanding success with fifty (50) submissions, sixteen (16) shortlisted projects, and six (6) winners. Winning submissions included a play and earn project, a news and event hub, an upstream service for the metaverse industry, a perpetual file storage protocol, zero-code web3 metaverse infrastructure, and a share to earn retail and predictive AI.



Moledao is one of the non-profit organizations founded by Bybit, that aims to build a blockchain community, grow the ecosystem, and empower crypto enthusiasts. The company believes that all individuals have the right to be empowered and have their potential realized and maximized and that a lack of connections and resources should not stop anyone from realizing their aspirations.



Speaking at the event, Rachel Hu, Learning and Development lead at Bybit said, "The talent and submissions surprised all of us. This has been the perfect example of how providing blockchain access and opportunity spurs innovation."



"Bybit is proud to be associated with such a worthwhile event," said Hu, Learning and Development lead at Bybit "We fully understand the hurdles involved in achieving your dreams. That's why we will always help fund and promote talent and innovation for a decentralized world."



The winners were chosen by a panel of 14 judges from all parts of the blockchain ecosystem, with projects marked on technical aptitude, creativity, utility/playability, design, and presentation.



The scale and success of the event has also spurred another milestone for Bybit, to on-board everyone to the crypto ark.



