2022 Taiwan Ceramics Biennale kicks off

Ceramics exhibition runs until April 16, 2023 in New Taipei City

By Rungfang Chung, Taiwan News
2022/10/04 12:38
“Skywriting”, Liu Jung-hui, Taiwan. (Photo by New Taipei City Yingge Ceramics Museum) 

“Black Gold”, Esti Drori & Anat Negev, Israel, featured by MUZA, Eretz Israel Museum, Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo by Rungfang Chung)

The 2022 TCB gives visitors in Taiwan a glimpse of international ceramic artworks, such as “Buncheong Jar” by famous Korean artist Kang-hy...

“Mutualism—Harmony”, Cho Ming-shun, Taiwan. (Photo by Cho Ming-shun) 

“Low pixel CG ‘Image change’”, Masuda Toshiya, Japan. (Photo by New Taipei City Yingge Ceramics Museum) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As one of the four largest ceramics exhibitions in the world, the 2022 Taiwan Ceramics Biennale (TCB), “Tangible World: The New Social Dynamics in Ceramics,” showcases 72 sets of works by 47 artists from 12 countries.

The exhibition covers a broad scope of ceramic art themes, including “Tracing–The Ceramic Journey,” “Amorphous–Interpretation of Nature,” “Metamorphosis–Material Philosophy,” and “Taking Shape – Connections in the World.”

“Skywriting” by Liu Jung-hui (Taiwan) illustrates the appearance of the sky with white, blue, and golden clouds, reminiscent of Chinese cloud paintings. “Low pixel CG ‘Image change’” by Masuda Toshiya (Japan) gives a sense of contradiction by turning a low pixel CG image of a toy mallet into a real three-dimensional ceramic work.

The “Mutualism” series by Cho Ming-Shun (Taiwan) includes a set of wearable ceramic installations, in which wearers must keep a certain distance from others, which represents how the artist views distance between people under the influence of social media and the internet.

Several foreign ceramics museums feature ceramic arts in the 2022 TCB, including the Museum of Modern Ceramic Art, Gifu (Japan), the Clayarch Gimhae Museum (South Korea), MUSA, Eretz Israel Museum, and the European Ceramic Work Centre (Netherlands).

Established in 2004, the Taiwan Ceramics Biennale is organized by the New Taipei City Yingge Ceramics Museum. It switches between two themes once every two years－curating exhibitions and artwork competitions－to explore possibilities in ceramics and encourage talented artists at home and abroad by providing awards, solo exhibitions, and residency program opportunities.

The TCB runs from Sept. 9 to April 16, 2023, in the Yingge Ceramics Museum, New Taipei City. For more information, visit: Yingge Ceramics Museum website
arts
ceramics
exhibition
biennale
new taipei city

