Taiwan an important link in Asia as Moderna opens subsidiary

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American pharmaceutical and biotech company Moderna announced Thursday (Sept. 29) the establishment of a Taiwan subsidiary as it expands its presence in Asia.

The company will be led by Li I-chen (李宜真), a veteran who has over twenty years of experience in multinational pharmaceuticals. She has worked for Amgen Taiwan and Bristol Myers Squibb Taiwan.

According to Li, Taiwan’s biotech talent pool, sound medical systems, and the government’s support for Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO), are what make it a priority in the company’s overseas ambitions, per Liberty Times.

In addition to continued investment in fighting COVID-19, the company hopes to further bring to Taiwan its mRNA-based applications to treat other infectious diseases, rare diseases, cardiovascular illnesses, and autoimmune diseases, Li told CNA.

For its Asian strategy, Moderna has established subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, and Australia. It announced in February plans to set up companies in Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.



Li I-chen takes the role as general manager of Moderna Taiwan. (CNA photo)