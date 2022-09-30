Nuit Blanche Taipei to feature performances and art installations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The overnight art event “Nuit Blanche Taipei” will take place in Shilin District from 6 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 1) to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Nuit Blanche began in France in 2002. Taipei’s version of the event began in 2016 and has been curated by Lin Kun-ying (林昆穎), co-founder of the multidisciplinary collective “LuxuryLogico” (豪華朗機工).

Beginning in the afternoon, 60 groups of modern artists will display their works at four main venues, including Taipei Performing Arts Center, Shilin night market, Shilin Residence Park, and Taipei Science & Art Park. There will be live performances, installations, and online tours.

The Spanish art group Luzinterruptus invites visitors to write their feelings down amid the quarantine on a light installation titled "Empty Page." It will be showcased at Shilin Night Market.

French digital artist Julien Nonnon will project a half-animal and half-human image on buildings near the night market. He presented his works at Times Square and Nuit Blanche Paris.

Taipei-based French music composer David Aubin, aka DJ Divyns, made his name remixing songs featuring sounds of public transportation or garbage trucks. His latest album, “Taiwan in the Mix,” experiments with a wide range of instruments and is filled with sounds he recorded on the streets. He will perform from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the National Taiwan Science Education Center.

Taipei Children’s Amusement Park and the National Palace Museum will also be open later because of Nuit Blanche. The event also has coupons which will expire on Oct. 10.



Julien Nonnon participates in Nuit Blanche Taipei. (Nuit Blanche Taipei photo)



Taipei Performing Arts Center is one of the main exhibition areas. (Taipei Performing Arts Center photo)