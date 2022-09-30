US senators propose bill calling for Taiwan's inclusion in International Civil Aviation Organization

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Jeff Merkley, both members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, introduced the Ensuring Taiwan Aviation and Safety Act of 2022, urging the Biden administration to formulate a plan to have Taiwan included in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The proposed legislation calls for the ICAO to allow Taiwan to participate, including in the organization's triennial assembly sessions, conferences, and working groups. It also mandates the Biden administration to secure a vote at the next ICAO regarding Taiwan’s inclusion.

The bill praises Taiwan as “a global leader and hub for international aviation” that has a lot of expertise and information concerning aviation. The Taoyuan International Airport is the fifth busiest airport in Asia, it said.

The bill also pointed out that Taiwan joining the ICAO would “significantly enhance the ability of ICAO to ensure the safety and security of global aviation.”

“ICAO can't successfully pursue its mission to ensure aviation safety while excluding Taiwan, which has one of the world’s largest aviation systems,” Cruz said in a statement. “This exclusion, and the fact that it is the result of bowing to political pressure from the Chinese Communist Party, directly endangers ICAO’s credibility as a multilateral organization.”

Merkley said, “Taiwan’s meaningful participation in ICAO will enable the organization to do its job better.” The U.S. should use its voice and vote to back Taiwan’s participation in the global aviation body, he added.

So far, the top transport officials from France, Japan, New Zealand, the U.S., and Germany have all advocated Taiwan’s membership in the ICAO. The 41st session began on Sept. 27 in Montreal, Canada, and will last until Oct. 7.