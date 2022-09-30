Phillies drop into tie for final NL wild card as skid hits 5

CHICAGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies lost their fifth straight game and dropped into a tie for the National League’s final wild card berth, falling 2-0 to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Philadelphia was tied with Milwaukee at 83-72, pending the Brewers’ game against Miami.

Seeking their first playoff berth since 2011, the Phillies have lost the first three games of a season-ending 10-game trip and 10 of 13 overall since peaking at a season-best 80-62.

Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker against Milwaukee, winning the season series 4-2. The Phillies go to major league-worst Washington for four games, then close with three at AL-best Houston. The Brewers finish with three games at home against Arizona.

Bryce Harper had three of six hits for the Phillies, who are 1 for their last 21 with runners in scoring position. J.T. Realmuto went 0 for 4 and struck out twice in his 1,000th game.

Cub rookie Javier Assad (2-2) allowed five hits in five innings. Keegan Thompson gave up a hit over three innings for his second big league save and first this year. Ranger Suárez (10-6) was the loser.

RED SOX 5, ORIOLES 3

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie, Zack Kelly GOT his first career victory and Boston beat Baltimore to drop the slumping Orioles to the brink of elimination in the wild-card race,

Baltimore has lost five of its last six games. Toronto wrapped a wild-card spot with the Orioles' loss.

Zack Kelly (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out one in one shutout inning. Kaleb Ort pitched the ninth for his first career save. Dillon Tate (4-4) allowed Martinez's homer.

Kyle Stowers homered for the Orioles.

TIGERS 10, ROYALS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered and Detroit beat Kansas City to sweep the three-game sweep and move out of last place in the AL Central.

Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring the Tigers will not lose 100 games. The Royals (63-93) dropped into the division cellar.

Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5) allowed five hits and four walks in 6 2/3 shutout innings. Jonathan Heasley (4-9) took the loss.

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — September call-up Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to help Chicago beat Minnesota to end an eight-game losing streak.

Reynaldo López (6-4) pitched the seventh for the victory. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save. Caleb Thielbar (4-3) was the loser.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports