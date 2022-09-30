South Korean representative seeks deeper bilateral cooperation with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korea and Taiwan will play more important roles in overcoming global challenges, South Korean Representative Chung Byung-Won said on Thursday (Sept. 29) during a National Day event in Taipei.

Chung said that South Korea and Taiwan have experienced many difficulties in their histories but have achieved economic development and democratization and become role models for the international community. He said the two nations have close geographical, cultural, and emotional ties.

The representative said that in 2021, bilateral trade totaled more than US$50 billion (NT$1.58 trillion), placing both countries as each other’s fifth largest trading partner. Trade volume has grown more than 15 times over the past 30 years, he said.

Chung said that Taiwan-South Korea relations are complimentary, pointing to semiconductors as an example. He said semiconductors account for 44% of South Korea’s export to Taiwan, while it accounts for more than 66% of Taiwan’s export to Korea.

Through this figure, one can see “how closely Korea and Taiwan’s semiconductor industries are interconnected in a mutually beneficial way,” he said.

Chung said he was confident that “the cultural and human exchanges will blossom more than ever before,” after Taiwan eases all border restrictions next month.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) said the two countries share the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights and have “a long history of friendship and collaboration.”

Tien said Taiwan and South Korea inked an agreement on double taxation avoidance last November, and an MOU on mutual cooperation on banking supervision in July, which will “greatly enhance” economic ties. He added that the two nations also signed an MOU on mutual recognition of international driver’s licenses, which would facilitate easier travel.

The deputy minister said many changes have occurred recently in the Indo-Pacific. “Totalitarian countries have been increasingly threatening the international order.”

As regional democracies, Taiwan and South Korea have a common interest in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, Tien said. He noted that on Sept. 23, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that “peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are vital to the peace and prosperity of not only the ROK but also in the entire region.”

Tien said Taiwan looks forward to deeper bilateral cooperation in the near future. “We are also confident that under the leadership of Representative Chung, the Korean Mission in Taipei will help take our bilateral relations to new heights,” he added.

The National Day event was held at the Grandy Hyatt hotel in Taipei and featured musical performances by South Korean singers living in Taiwan.



Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang and South Korean Representative Chung Byung-Won. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)