By Associated Press
2022/09/29 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 96 59 .619 _ _ 9-1 W-2 56-22 40-37
Toronto 87 69 .558 +2 4-6 L-2 44-34 43-35
Tampa Bay 85 70 .548 11 4-6 L-1 51-30 34-40
Baltimore 80 75 .516 16 4-6 L-2 44-34 36-41
Boston 74 81 .477 22 10½ 4-6 W-2 39-38 35-43
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Cleveland 87 68 .561 _ _ 8-2 W-1 41-33 46-35
Chicago 76 79 .490 11 2-8 L-8 35-43 41-36
Minnesota 76 79 .490 11 4-6 W-2 46-34 30-45
Kansas City 63 92 .406 24 21½ 6-4 L-2 39-42 24-50
Detroit 62 92 .403 24½ 22 7-3 W-5 33-45 29-47
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 102 54 .654 _ _ 7-3 L-1 51-24 51-30
Seattle 84 70 .545 17 _ 4-6 W-1 40-33 44-37
Los Angeles 69 86 .445 32½ 15½ 6-4 W-3 36-41 33-45
Texas 66 88 .429 35 18 3-7 L-1 32-45 34-43
Oakland 56 99 .361 45½ 28½ 4-6 L-3 26-51 30-48

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-New York 98 58 .628 _ _ 7-3 W-1 51-27 47-31
z-Atlanta 97 59 .622 1 +13 6-4 L-1 52-26 45-33
Philadelphia 83 71 .539 14 _ 3-7 L-4 47-34 36-37
Miami 64 91 .413 33½ 19½ 5-5 L-1 32-46 32-45
Washington 54 101 .348 43½ 29½ 3-7 W-1 25-52 29-49
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-St. Louis 90 66 .577 _ _ 4-6 L-1 51-27 39-39
Milwaukee 83 72 .535 ½ 5-5 W-1 43-31 40-41
Chicago 69 86 .445 20½ 14½ 7-3 W-3 33-44 36-42
Cincinnati 60 96 .385 30 24 3-7 L-3 31-47 29-49
Pittsburgh 59 97 .378 31 25 4-6 W-3 32-46 27-51
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 107 48 .690 _ _ 6-4 W-1 54-21 53-27
San Diego 86 69 .555 21 +2½ 7-3 L-1 41-33 45-36
San Francisco 77 78 .497 30 8-2 W-3 41-36 36-42
Arizona 72 84 .462 35½ 12 4-6 W-1 40-41 32-43
Colorado 65 90 .419 42 18½ 2-8 L-4 41-40 24-50

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 10-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 12-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 5-4) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 14-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-3), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 13-7) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-7), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.