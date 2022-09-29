Dead body found in bathroom stall at Taipei's Longshan Temple

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Thursday (Sept. 29), the lifeless body of a young woman, surnamed Cheng (鍾), was found inside a bathroom stall at Longshan Temple in Taipei’s Wanhua District.

A cleaner reportedly found Cheng, a 20-year-old student, around 2:00 p.m. after she had already been dead for some time. Cheng appeared to have hanged herself in the bathroom earlier in the morning, reports LTN.

The cleaner immediately notified police. Officers discovered that the woman came to the temple around 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning. She entered the women’s restroom shortly after arriving, according to a report from CNA.

There were also reportedly two notes that were found inside her bag, reports UDN. One of them simply read “I’m sorry, I’m sorry” while a second, longer note read “Sorry, I’m sorry for bothering you, cleaning up will be so troublesome. I’m sorry, everyone, please forgive me. Please, do not casually communicate with the spirit world.”

UDN reports that there were no signs of struggle or other people involved in the incident. Police have contacted the woman’s family in an attempt to clarify the reasons for her death.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.