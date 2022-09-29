Photo of the Day: Army chopper flies flag over Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fighter jets and helicopters were heard roaring over the city early on Thursday (Sept. 29) as part of a rehearsal for the National Day or Double Ten Day celebrations on Oct. 10.

Early Thursday morning, AIDC T-5 Brave Eagles, F-5 fighter jets, Mirage 2000-5 fighters, AH-64E Apaches, UH-60M Black Hawks, and CH-47SD Chinooks flew over the Presidential Office Building as part of their rehearsal for the National Day festivities, which this year has the theme "Defend the Homeland, You and I Work Together." Military enthusiasts and aviation fans flocked to the Presidential Office early that morning to capture the spectacle.

From 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters flew over the Presidential Office to serve as observation aircraft, reported CNA. After confirming that the weather conditions were optimal and met flight standards, the full-strength rehearsal was officially launched.

At 6:50 a.m., a formation that included a T-5 Brave Eagle and two F-5's soared over the Presidential Office. Next, a Ch-47SC Chinook towing a massive Taiwan flag was joined by two UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters as they flew over the site at 7:00 a.m.

This was followed by five AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, which flew over at 7:15 a.m. Lastly, five AT-3 jet trainers flown by the Thunder Tigers Aerobatics Team streaked over the sky.

Another "full force" aerial rehearsal is slated for Oct. 5.



