Photo of the Day: Army chopper flies flag over Taipei

Fighter jets, helicopters roar over Taipei to rehearse 'Defend the Homeland' National Day celebration

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/29 18:13
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fighter jets and helicopters were heard roaring over the city early on Thursday (Sept. 29) as part of a rehearsal for the National Day or Double Ten Day celebrations on Oct. 10.

Early Thursday morning, AIDC T-5 Brave Eagles, F-5 fighter jets, Mirage 2000-5 fighters, AH-64E Apaches, UH-60M Black Hawks, and CH-47SD Chinooks flew over the Presidential Office Building as part of their rehearsal for the National Day festivities, which this year has the theme "Defend the Homeland, You and I Work Together." Military enthusiasts and aviation fans flocked to the Presidential Office early that morning to capture the spectacle.

From 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters flew over the Presidential Office to serve as observation aircraft, reported CNA. After confirming that the weather conditions were optimal and met flight standards, the full-strength rehearsal was officially launched.

At 6:50 a.m., a formation that included a T-5 Brave Eagle and two F-5's soared over the Presidential Office. Next, a Ch-47SC Chinook towing a massive Taiwan flag was joined by two UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters as they flew over the site at 7:00 a.m.

This was followed by five AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, which flew over at 7:15 a.m. Lastly, five AT-3 jet trainers flown by the Thunder Tigers Aerobatics Team streaked over the sky.

Another "full force" aerial rehearsal is slated for Oct. 5.

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)
