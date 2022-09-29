Taiwan announces details on '0+7' rules

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Sept. 29) announced the details of the second phase of opening its borders, including the "0+7" quarantine scheme.

During a press conference that afternoon, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) confirmed that the second phase of eased border restrictions will indeed take place on Oct. 13, as previously announced. This second stage will see the weekly arriving passenger quota raised to 150,000, the "0+7" plan, the opening of borders to travelers from countries not granted visa-free treatment, and the end of the tour group ban.

Discontinued epidemic prevention measures

A number of epidemic prevention measures will be discontinued on Oct. 13:

1. Quarantine requirement discontinued.

2. Inbound passengers exempt from filling out online "Quarantine Entry System" and providing local smartphone number.

3. End to issuance of "Entry Health Declaration and Home Quarantine Notice" to passengers.

4. Discontinuation of tracking mechanisms, electronic monitoring measures, home quarantine health insurance registration, and local government home quarantine care services.

"0+7" regulations

Under the "0+7" plan, inbound passengers will no longer need to undergo quarantine and will instead be instructed to begin seven days of self-health monitoring. The following are rules that must be followed during self-health monitoring:

1. Self-health monitoring site must be the home of the arriving passenger or residence of relatives or friends where the "one person per room" (with separate bathroom) principle can be followed.

2. Try to avoid contact with people at high risk of developing severe illness, including the elderly aged 65 and over and children aged six and under, as well as immunocompromised persons.

3. If an inbound passenger experiences symptoms, they are advised to rest at their residence. If they wish to step out, they must take a rapid antigen test and receive a negative result within 48 hours prior to leaving their accommodation.

4. If there is a need to dine out, it is best to dine alone or eat with familiar people. A mask should be worn when leaving one's seat and after completing the meal.

5. People undergoing self-health monitoring are barred from going to a hospital to accompany or visit a patient. It is also recommended that they postpone medical treatment or examinations for non-urgent needs, and avoid going to long-term care institutions.

6. Confirmed mild cases can undertake self-care in their homes, enhanced quarantine hotels (not regular hotels), or government quarantine centers.

Testing rules

Upon arrival, airport staff will provide four rapid antigen test kits for all passengers aged two and over.

1. On the day of arrival (Day 0) or the next day (Day 1), passengers are advised to take a rapid antigen test.

2. If a traveler needs to venture out during this period, they must take a rapid antigen test and receive a negative result within 48 hours prior to leaving their accommodation.

3. Arriving passengers experiencing symptoms should take a rapid antigen test. If they receive a positive result, they should avoid using public transportation and wear a mask at all times when seeking medical attention.

4. Test results will not be tracked. If the rapid test result is positive, it will be handled in accordance with the self-health monitoring guidelines.

5. Children aged two and under do not require testing.

Transportation

1. Passengers who experience suspected symptoms within 14 days before arriving in Taiwan are advised to proactively notify airport and port personnel of the Centers of Disease Control when entering the country. They should then submit to a saliva test and take an epidemic prevention vehicle to their place of lodging.

2. Asymptomatic inbound passengers can take public transportation.

Restoration of tourism

1. Visa-free treatment will be fully restored. Travelers from non-visa-free countries can enter for "general social visits" and sightseeing. The ban on group tours will also be lifted.