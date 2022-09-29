Alexa
Taiwan calls on nationals with Russian passports to consider leaving Russia

MOFA statement follows Putin's mobilization plans

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/29 17:06
People heading for the border with Georgia to leave Russia Sept. 28. 

People heading for the border with Georgia to leave Russia Sept. 28.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As President Vladimir Putin seeks to mobilize 300,000 men to fight in Ukraine, Taiwan on Thursday (Sept. 29) called on its citizens holding Russian passports to leave Russia.

Moscow’s move provoked a massive exodus of potential recruits to neighboring countries, though Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) did not provide figures about how many people with dual nationality might be affected.

MOFA said dual citizens should consider whether to stay in Russia or to leave, as prices for airline tickets out of the country are on the rise. Citizens need to realize that airline seats are becoming rare, and also need to take care of their personal safety while in Russia, CNA reported.

MOFA urged Taiwanese living in Russia to contact the representative office in Moscow if they need assistance. Taiwan’s call for nationals to consider leaving Russia followed the United States embassy providing a similar message to its citizens.
