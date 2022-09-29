Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Cabinet to pass 2 treaties regarding mutual legal assistance with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Legislative Yuan will review both documents before they are signed by both country's justice minister

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/29 16:47
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. 

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Cabinet said it plans to pass the “Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between the Government of the Republic of China and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines” and the “Treaty on the Transfer of Inmates between the Government of the Republic of China and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines" on Thursday (Sept. 29).

The Ministry of Justice said that after a review in the Legislative Yuan, Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Ralph Gonsalves will both ink each document, per the Liberty Times. The treaties will promote mutual legal assistance and the transfer of prisoners between the two countries, the ministry said.

The ministry added that it was requested to actively communicate and coordinate with the ruling and opposition parties of the Legislative Yuan to complete the deliberation process as soon as possible.

Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations on Aug. 15, 1981.
Taiwan
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
mutual legal assistance in criminal matters
transfer of inmates
Cabinet

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 31 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 31 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/09/28 19:45
China turns to military microaggressions to demoralize Taiwan
China turns to military microaggressions to demoralize Taiwan
2022/09/28 18:25
Former US secretary of state urges more bilateral cooperation with Taiwan
Former US secretary of state urges more bilateral cooperation with Taiwan
2022/09/28 17:48
Recycle your mobile phone and win iPhones in Taiwan’s annual campaign
Recycle your mobile phone and win iPhones in Taiwan’s annual campaign
2022/09/28 16:29
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai meets with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai meets with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
2022/09/28 15:52