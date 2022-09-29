Taiwan Cabinet to pass 2 treaties regarding mutual legal assistance with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Cabinet said it plans to pass the “Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between the Government of the Republic of China and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines” and the “Treaty on the Transfer of Inmates between the Government of the Republic of China and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines" on Thursday (Sept. 29).

The Ministry of Justice said that after a review in the Legislative Yuan, Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Ralph Gonsalves will both ink each document, per the Liberty Times. The treaties will promote mutual legal assistance and the transfer of prisoners between the two countries, the ministry said.

The ministry added that it was requested to actively communicate and coordinate with the ruling and opposition parties of the Legislative Yuan to complete the deliberation process as soon as possible.

Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations on Aug. 15, 1981.