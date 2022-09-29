Nobel Laureate Yuan Tseh Lee donates awards to National Museum of Taiwan History exhibit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yuan Tseh Lee (李遠哲), former president of Academia Sinica, on Wednesday (Sept. 28) urged the Taiwanese to join hands in tackling global challenges during the opening ceremony of the National Museum of Taiwan History’s (NMTH) new exhibit, “Dare to be different: The Humanism of a Taiwanese Scientist.”

The exhibit features certificates and medals donated by Lee, including his Nobel Peace Prize in chemistry, which he won in 1986 with Dudley Herschbach and John Polanyi. The exhibit focuses on the process of Lee’s courage to break out of social norms and work with like-minded people to change the world.

Lee said in a speech that his lifelong ambition was to become a good scientist and create a better world with like-minded people, Liberty Times reported. Donating his awards does not mean he is leaving the field of science for good and will no longer follow relevant matters, he said.

The former chemist urged the public to wake up and change manufacturing, production, and consumption trends and pursue “greater efforts” to change society. He highlighted the serious issue of climate change and said the younger generation’s future is getting worse day by day.

Thus, he urged people to "dare to be different from others." The pursuit of knowledge and truth is truly worth pursuing, Lee added.

The exhibit will last from Sept. 22 to April 4, 2023, on the first floor of NMTH.