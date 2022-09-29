Russia-Ukraine updates: Sweden finds fourth Nord Stream gas leak

A fourth leak has been found in the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, the Swedish Coast Guard said on Thursday.

"There are two leaks on the Swedish side and two leaks on the Danish side," a Swedish Coast Guard official told reporters.

The fourth leak was on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, close by a larger hole found on the neighboring Nord Stream 1, the official said.

The report came after three leaks in the pipelines were found near the Danish island of Bornholm following several explosions that were recorded by seismologists.

European Union authorities suspect the damage was deliberate sabotage amid the tensions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the bloc has vowed a "robust" response to any attempt to disrupt its energy infrastructure.

Russian partial mobilization likely to cause 'brain drain': UK Ministry of Defence

The number of wealthy and well-educated Russians leaving their country in the wake of the partial mobilization announced by President Vladimir Putin could have a significant impact on the Russian economy, according to an intelligence update by the UK Ministry of Defense.

"When combined with those reservists who are being mobilised, the domestic economic impact of reduced availability of labour and the acceleration of ‘brain drain’ is likely to become increasingly significant," the update said.

It said that the number of those leaving to avoid call-up probably surpasses "the size of the total invasion force Russia fielded in February 2022."

Ukraine's Zelenskyy appeals to Germany again for more weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he called once more for further weapons deliveries from Germany in a phone call with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday.

"On the topic of defense, I stressed that we are waiting for an anti-missile defense system from Germany," Zelenskyy said in his daily video address on Wednesday evening, adding that he was "thankful" for Germany's willingness to help with anti-aircraft defense.

Zelenskyy said he had discussed a range of other topics with the German chancellor, including the suspected sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. He said he had also insisted that the planned new package of EU sanctions against Russia should be "really powerful, not just symbolic."

The German government said Scholz assured Zelenskyy in the phone call that Berlin would "concretely assist Ukraine politically, financially and with humanitarian aid, and to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

