German multiparty parliamentary delegation to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation from Germany’s Bundestag that includes members of five different parties will arrive in Taiwan on Sunday (Oct. 2) for a five-day visit.

The delegation headed by Klaus-Peter Willsch, the chair of the German-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, will be the first group of politicians to visit Taiwan since 2019, CNA reported. Its seven members range from across Germany’s political spectrum, with Willsch representing Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s SPD, but also including former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU-CSU, the FDP, the Greens, the rightist AfD, and the leftist Linke.

Apart from meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other government leaders, they will also visit the Tainan Science Park and meet with business people to discuss trade, investment, technology, and supply chain safety, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (Sept. 29).

The visit and the diverse composition of the delegation show that Germany is paying increased attention to the security of the Taiwan Strait in the face of rising Chinese threats, according to MOFA. A delegation of lawmakers from Taiwan traveled to Germany in August for meetings with the Bundestag.