14 of Taiwan’s forest recreation areas offer half-price admission for Double Ten Day holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fourteen of Taiwan’s national forest recreation areas will offer half-price admission during the three-day Double Ten Day holiday from Oct. 8-10, the country’s Forestry Bureau said in a press release on Thursday (Sept. 29).

The 14 national forest recreation areas are: Taipingshan (太平山), Neidong (內洞), Dongyanshan (東眼山), Manyueyuan (滿月圓), Dasyueshan (大雪山), Basianshan (八仙山), Aowanda (奧萬大), Alishan (阿里山), Tengjhih (藤枝), Kenting (墾丁), Shuangliu (雙流), Jhihben (知本), Fuyuan (富源), and Chihnan (池南).

The bureau invited the public to explore the forests during the holiday and watch out for splendid autumn colors.

Speaking of the color of forests, people most often think of green, but in fact, forests are intertwined with myriad colors of nature, the bureau said. The landscapes of all national forest recreation areas in the country spanning all four seasons are composed of different forest colors, the bureau said, recommending that people take advantage of the holiday to go up the mountain and observe all the charming hues the forest recreation areas have to offer.

For more information about Taiwan's national forest recreation areas, refer to the Taiwan Forest Recreation website, and the bureau's website.



(Taiwan Forestry Bureau photos)