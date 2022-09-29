Taiwan adds 44,665 local COVID cases as country set to lift border restrictions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 44,665 local COVID cases on Thursday (Sept. 29), 215 imported cases, and 53 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 5.8% compared to the same period last week.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said there were three new cases of children developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) or severe cases after a COVID-19 infection. A new case of MIS-C in adolescents was also reported today.

At Thursday's press briefing, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) announced the plan to officially end quarantine on Oct. 13, which will be replaced with the '0+7' plan, meaning inbound passengers are not required to undergo a quarantine but have to carry out seven days of self-health monitoring after arrival, including taking a rapid antigen test.

Wang urged the public to learn to coexist with the Omicron virus by monitoring as well as managing their personal health as the government relaxes border restrictions and pandemic control measures. He emphasized that those traveling to Taiwan testing positive for the virus during their stay still have to undergo quarantine for seven days.

Local cases

Local cases included 20,412 males and 24,234 females, with the genders of 19 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 9,170 cases, followed by 5,879 in Taichung City, 4,961 in Taipei City, 4,832 in Taoyuan City, 4,060 in Kaohsiung City, 2,931 in Tainan City, 2,316 in Changhua County, 1,179 in Hsinchu County, 1,130 in Pingtung County, 1,108 in Hsinchu City, 1,073 in Miaoli County, 1,006 Yunlin County, 977 in Yilan County, 849 in Nantou County, 823 in Keelung City, 702 in Chiayi County, 598 in Hualien County, 513 in Chiayi City, 296 in Taitung County, 136 in Kinmen County, 115 in Penghu County, and 11 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 53 deaths announced on Thursday included 28 males and 25 females ranging in age from their 10s to 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 47 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 31 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from May 21 to Sept. 26.

An 18-year-old unvaccinated man with heart disease was the youngest death recorded today.

In Taiwan, approximately 90% of the deceased after infection had multiple chronic or cardiovascular diseases.

Imported cases

The 215 imported cases included 105 males and 110 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 80s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 6,417,941 cases, of which 6,383,221 were local and 34,666 were imported. So far, 11,003 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.