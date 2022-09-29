Taiwan’s China Airlines shows off Pokémon decorated passenger plane

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s China Airlines (CAL) on Wednesday (Sept. 28) unveiled a Pokémon-decorated passenger plane dubbed the “Pikachu Jet CI.”

According to CNA, the carrier said it took 21 days to apply all the decals to the Airbus A321neo plane. CAL said the plane will take its first flight from Taipei’s Songshan Airport to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Oct. 2.

The fuselage of the plane is decorated with 11 Pokémon characters. The airline also said that passengers flying on the Pikachu plane will get Pokémon-designed boarding passes and luggage tags, while the interior passenger cabin and meals will also have a Pokémon theme.

The plane’s in-flight entertainment will also offer 10 Pokémon cartoons. Meanwhile, flight attendants will also wear aprons with Pikachu designs.