France, Japan, New Zealand back Taiwan's inclusion in International Civil Aviation Organization

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The top transport officials of France, Japan, and New Zealand on Wednesday (Sept. 28) urged the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to include Taiwan, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

French Minister Delegate for Transport Clement Beaune said, “Let me conclude by saying that our responses to common challenges today call for more solidarity. This is the meaning of the word solidarity; no country should be left behind.”

Japan’s State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, Toshiro Toyoda, said his country advocates meaningful participation in ICAO meetings and relevant activities “by all members of the international civil aviation community who are active in the community and adhere to international rules.” Given that each member plays a significant role in ensuring safety, security, and environmental policies are upheld, Japan does not want to see any blind spots in this regard, Toshiro said.

Tom Forster, the manager of economic regulation at New Zealand’s Ministry of Transport, said the antipodean country “supports the substantive participation and attendance of all active members of the international aviation community in ICAO forums.” He stressed the importance of all aviation authorities being able to receive timely information from the ICAO and said this was vital to aviation safety and for all who engage in international air travel.

The 41st session of the ICAO began on Sept. 27 in Montreal, Canada, and will last until Oct. 7. Its theme for 2022 is “Reconnecting the world.”

Taiwan’s Minister of Transportation and Communications, Dr. Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) on Sept. 8 urged ICAO to allow Taiwan to participate in order to attain the goal of “a seamless sky” in an opinion article published in the Guam-based newspaper The Pacific Island Times.