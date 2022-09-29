TERRAOIL SWISS AG: Terraoil Announces Annual General Meetings

Date Set for the Annual General Meetings for Fiscal Years 2020 and 2021

STEINHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND - EQS Newswire - 29 September 2022 - Terraoil Swiss AG ("Company"), an energy company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meetings for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 have been scheduled.Invitations for the meetings, to be held in Zug on October 20, 2022, were mailed to all registered shareholders on September 28, 2022.Chief Executive Officer, Peter Krempin commented:"We are pleased that we will have the opportunity to personally meet our shareholders for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Although we try to keep shareholders updated through press releases and responding to shareholder inquiries, the AGM is an important opportunity for shareholders to gain an understanding of the time required to move the company forward and the important steps that are taking place."71 544 01 20.Hashtag: #TerraoilSwissAG

About Terraoil Swiss AG