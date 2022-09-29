Taiwan's first stage of opening border begins

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first phase of Taiwan's border reopening began on Thursday (Sept. 29). Reopening measures include an increase in the weekly passenger arrival quota, the start of the "one person per room" principle, the end of on-arrival saliva testing, and visa-free travel to reciprocating countries.

On Sept. 22, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced that the Cabinet approved the first stage of easing Taiwan's border restrictions. This first phase includes raising the weekly inbound passenger quota from 50,000 to 60,000, which will allow travelers to spend the entire "3+4" period in a residence with others in accordance with the "one person per room" principle.

Taiwan will also end on-arrival saliva testing, and restore visa-free treatment to 11 countries, while also opening borders to four categories of citizens from China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Thursday confirmed that the second stage of eased border restrictions will indeed take place on Oct. 13, as previously announced. The second stage will see the weekly arriving passenger quota raised to 150,000, implementation of the "0+7" plan, the opening of borders to travelers from countries not receiving visa-free treatment, and the end of the ban on tour groups.

'3+4' plan

Under the previous "3+4" plan, the principle of "one person per household" had to be followed during quarantine, but allowed people to switch to "one person per room" during the four days of self-health monitoring. Now, arriving passengers undergoing the "3+4" quarantine formula are able to spend the entire seven-day period in a residence with others as long as they can follow the "one person per room" principle.

"One person per room" stipulates that a residence where a quarantined traveler is staying must provide a bedroom and bathroom that is separated from rooms and bathrooms used by other occupants of the household. Travelers cannot stay at a regular hotel during this period, but instead should stay either in a residence that fits the "one person per room" rule or at a specially designated epidemic prevention hotel.

Previously, inbound passengers were required to undergo a saliva PCR test upon arrival in Taiwan. As of Thursday, arriving passengers are no longer required to take a saliva test. Instead, they will be given four rapid antigen test kits.

The rapid test kits are given to all arriving passengers aged two and over. Children under the age of two are not required to undergo testing, unless they experience symptoms, in which case their guardians should seek medical attention.

On the day of arrival (Day 0) or the next day (Day 1), arriving passengers are advised to take a rapid antigen test and report the result to an epidemic prevention staff member via phone. On Day 3, the CECC recommends that inbound passengers take another rapid antigen test and report to officials if the result is positive.

For Days 4 through 7, if a traveler feels symptoms of the virus, they should take a rapid antigen test. If a person needs to venture out during this period, they must take a rapid antigen test and receive a negative result within 48 hours prior to leaving their accommodation.

Visa-free treatment for 11 more countries

On Sept. 22, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared that visa-free treatment would resume on Sept. 29 for nearly all of the previously excluded countries, with the notable exception of Russia. These countries include Chile, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei, and the Philippines.

Please visit BOCA's Visa-Exempt Entry webpage for more information on eligibility.

Eased entry for China, Hong Kong, and Macau visitors

On Sept. 23, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) announced that taking into consideration humanitarian needs, family reunions, and the operation and management of Chinese-funded enterprises in Taiwan, the entry requirements for Chinese, Hong Kong, and Macau nationals will be relaxed on Sept. 29. It stated that the entry rules for the following four categories would be eased: Chinese nationals visiting relatives or attending funerals; personnel of Chinese airlines and shipping firms deployed to work in Taiwan; employees of Chinese companies who received approval to invest in Taiwan; and people from Hong Kong or Macau who come to visit relatives, attend funerals, or engage in business.