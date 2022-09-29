Taiwan to officially end quarantine on Oct. 13

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) on Thursday (Sept. 29) confirmed that mandatory quarantine for inbound passengers will be discontinued under the new "0+7" system on Oct. 13.

During a Cabinet meeting Thursday, the MOHW presented a report titled "COVID-19 Epidemic Situation and Preparations for Opening." In a press release, the ministry stated that the first phase of easing border controls had begun, including the raising of the weekly inbound passenger quota to 60,000, allowing passengers to spend the entire "3+4" period in a residence with others under the "one person per room" principle, and ending the on-arrival saliva test, which will be replaced with four rapid antigen test kits given to incoming travelers.

The ministry confirmed that the second phase of eased border restrictions will indeed take place on Oct. 13, as previously announced. This second stage will see the weekly arriving passenger quota raised to 150,000, the "0+7" plan, the opening of borders to travelers from countries not granted visa-free treatment, and the end of the tour group ban.

"0+7" plan

Under the "0+7" plan, inbound passengers will no longer need to undergo quarantine and will instead be instructed to begin seven days of self-health monitoring. Four rapid test kits will be given to all arriving passengers aged two and over. On the day of arrival (Day 0) or the next day (Day 1), passengers are advised to take a rapid antigen test.

No further testing is required unless the traveler experiences suspected COVID symptoms. If a person needs to venture out during this period, they must take a rapid antigen test and receive a negative result within 48 hours prior to leaving their accommodation.

A number of epidemic prevention measures will be discontinued during this phase, including the sending of home quarantine notices, tracking mechanisms, electronic monitoring measures, home quarantine health insurance registration, and local government home quarantine care services.

Inbound passengers who are asymptomatic can take all forms of public transportation. If they are symptomatic, they are advised to take a quarantine taxi or have their friends or relatives pick them up.

During the seven days of self-health monitoring, travelers are advised to stay in a residence that can adhere to the principle of "one person per room." It is also recommended that they avoid contact with people with serious medical conditions, who are considered at high risk of contracting COVID.

If a person experiences symptoms, they are advised to rest at home. People undergoing self-health monitoring are also prohibited from visiting patients in the hospital and long-term care centers and are advised to avoid non-urgent medical treatment or examinations.

If COVID positive

During the self-health monitoring period, arriving passengers are not to dine with large groups or participate in large gatherings. If a person tests positive for COVID, they should seek medical attention immediately.

If they are confirmed by medical professionals to have COVID, they can stay in their original self-health monitoring residence and commence self-care. In the event a person requires transportation to a hospital, they can drive a car, ride a scooter, walk, be transported by their friends or relatives, or contact the local health department for assistance.

When seeking medical attention, symptomatic people should wear a mask at all times and avoid public transportation.

Tour groups

In the case of tour groups, if one member of the group tests positive for COVID, they must follow the same protocol mentioned above. If they are diagnosed by a physician with COVID, they must start the "7+7" formula of seven days of quarantine and seven days of self-health monitoring.

However, other members of the group who test negative for the virus can continue on their itinerary.

All arriving passengers are advised that the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) will continue to enforce a principle of "wearing a mask at all times when going out, with a few exceptions" until further notice. CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) on Tuesday (Sept. 27) was cited as saying that the mask mandate could be phased out as soon as November if the pandemic continues to subside.