Judge hits No. 61 to tie Maris' AL homer record, Yankees win

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that helped the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night.

The 30-year-old slugger drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker with a full-count from left-hander Tim Mayza (8-1) over the left-field fence at Rogers Centre. The 117.4 mph drive took just 3.8 seconds to land 394 feet from the plate, and it put the Yankees ahead 5-3.

Judge watched the ball clank off the front of the stands, just below two fans who reached over a railing and tried for a catch. He pumped an arm just before reaching first and exchanged a slap with coach Travis Chapman.

The ball dropped into Toronto’s bullpen and was picked up by Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann, who turned it over to the Yankees.

Judge’s mother and Roger Maris Jr. rose and hugged from front-row seats. He appeared to point toward them after rounding second base, then was congratulated by the entire Yankees team, who gave him hugs after he crossed the plate.

Judge moved past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league mark until Maris broke it in 1961. All three stars reached those huge numbers playing for the Yankees. Barry Bonds holds the big league record of 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001.

Judge had gone seven games without a home run — his longest drought this season was nine in mid-August. This was the Yankees’ 155th game of the season, leaving them seven more in the regular season. The home run came in the fourth plate appearance of the night for Judge, ending a streak of 34 plate appearances without a home run.

Judge is hitting .313 with 130 RBIs, also the top totals in the AL. He has a chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

NATIONALS 3, BRAVES 2, 10 INNINGS

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams drove in the winning run in the 10th inning for his third hit to lift Washington past Atlanta.

The Braves dropped a game behind the New York Mets in the NL East, with the teams set to open a three-game series Friday in Atlanta, weather permitting.

Victor Robles bunted leading off the 10th against Jackson Stephens (3-3). Robles was initially called safe, but the call was overturned, with Alex Call moving to third. With the infield in, pinch-hitter César Hernández walked. Lane Thomas grounded to third, but Abrams singled to right, scoring Call.

Matt Olson had two hits, including his 30th homer of the season, for the Braves.

Kyle Finnegan (6-4) pitched two innings for the win.

RED SOX 3, ORIOLES 1

BOSTON (AP) — Anthony Santander and Baltimore were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a loss to Boston, hurting the Orioles' chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race.

Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore’s only run with his fourth homer in the eighth inning. The Orioles lost for the fourth time in five games.

Santander went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts one night after he homered from both sides of the plate in Baltimore’s 13-9 loss at Fenway Park.

The 42-year-old Hill (8-7) struck out nine while pitching six innings of five-hit ball. Matt Barnes handled the ninth for his sixth save. Dean Kremer (8-6) was the loser.

TIGERS 2, ROYALS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 507th home run, Detroit got nine innings from its bullpen and the Tigers beat Kansas City for their fifth straight victory.

MJ Melendez led off the game with a home run for Kansas City, and Cabrera hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning. He has 1,845 RBIs, moving him past Carl Yastrzemski for 12th place on the career list.

Scheduled Tigers starter Matt Manning was scratched just before game time because of arm fatigue. Will Vest pitched the first inning, allowing Melendez’s homer, and the next six relievers combined for eight shutout innings. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 29th save.

Daniel Lynch (4-12) took the loss.

PIRATES 4, REDS 3, 10 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman had a two-out single in the 10th inning and Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati after blowing a three-run lead in the ninth.

Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the ninth off Chase De Jong. and Jake Fraley homered five pitches later to tie it.

After Yohan Ramirez (3-1) pitched a perfect 10th, Alexis Díaz (6-3) intentionally walked Ben Gamel, and Newman singled into shallow center to score pinch-runner Rodolfo Castro from second.

