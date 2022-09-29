Taiwan, Poland sign agreement on semiconductor cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Representative Office in Poland and Polish Office in Taipei inked a memorandum of understanding to establish the Taiwanese-Polish working group on semiconductors on Tuesday (Sept. 27).

The working group will promote joint activities in semiconductors and microelectronics, including exhibitions and seminars. It will also advance the education and training of semiconductor professionals.

The group will also serve as a new platform for the two countries to discuss and plan deeper cooperation between each nation's respective representatives of public administration, R&D, business, academia, and education facilities, according to a Polish Office in Taipei press release.

Additionally, the working group will also facilitate expertise sharing on cutting-edge technologies, the office added.

“The MOU reflects growing Polish-Taiwanese technological cooperation. The aim of the MoU is to foster close bilateral collaboration between Poland and Taiwan in the field of semiconductors and microelectronics, focusing on investment, business and R&D cooperation,” Cyryl Kozaczewski, director of the Polish Office in Taipei, said. Kozaczewski signed the MOU on behalf of the Polish government.

In May, a Polish trade delegation visited Taiwan where it attended the 10th Polish-Taiwanese economic consultations and signed three memoranda of understanding (MOUs) on cooperation in cutting-edge technologies, electromobility, and environmental protection, per the Polish Office.

A Taiwanese delegation consisting of experts in academia, business, and technology recently traveled to Poland from Sept. 22-28 and met with Polish Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology Grzegorz Piechowiak. The group, led by Taiwan's representative to the European Union and Brussels, Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥), sought cooperation with the Central European nation to build a robust semiconductor supply chain.