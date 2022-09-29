PLG axes plan to list naturalized Taiwanese basketball player as 'foreigner'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's P. LEAGUE+ (PLG) has decided to continue to list American-born naturalized Taiwanese basketball star Quincy Davis (戴維斯) as a "local player" as opposed to a "foreign player," but Davis is dissatisfied with the incident and revealed that he considered retirement if faced with such a label.

The PLG held a meeting of its board of directors on Wednesday (Sept. 28) to discuss its policy on naturalized players. Although the rules and regulations have not yet been released, the league issued a statement that evening emphasizing that Davis, 39, will continue to be listed as a "local player" in the new season.

The New Taipei Kings star told CNA that he felt very unhappy about the recent turmoil. He said that he had given up his American citizenship and got his Taiwan ID card, and now teams are arguing about his identity, putting him in an awkward position.

Davis, who is proud of being Taiwanese, stressed that he likes this land and that representing this country makes him proud, but he did not expect to be excluded in his own home. He said it also makes him worry about whether his children will encounter the same predicament in the future.

He confided that when rumors began to spread that he might have to play as a "foreigner" in the new season, he considered retiring. Davis said that, on the one hand, he has experienced years of injuries and physical fatigue, but on the other hand, he also knows that there is only one reason why teams want to cancel his local player status: "They are afraid of me."

Now that it is official that Davis will be able to continue to play as a "local," he emphasized that he is "not happy" about the incident. Nevertheless, he said that things are going in a good direction, and he believes that "The league has at least made the right decision."