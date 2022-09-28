NHL Preseason Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Buffalo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|4
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Boston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Florida
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Ottawa
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|11
|Montreal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Columbus
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|4
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|4
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|13
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|5
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|4
|Nashville
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|4
|Colorado
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|9
|Winnipeg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|Dallas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Arizona
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|9
|12
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|0
|San Jose
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Calgary
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|Edmonton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Vegas
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Vancouver
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Dallas 4, Arizona 3, OT
Buffalo 2, Philadelphia 1
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2
Carolina 5, Tampa Bay 1
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 3
St. Louis 4, Chicago 1
Minnesota 5, Colorado 2
Seattle 3, Calgary 0
San Jose 5, Anaheim 4
Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
San Jose vs. Los Angeles at Toyota Arena, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto vs. Ottawa at CAA Arena, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.