NHL Preseason Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/28 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 6 4
Detroit 1 1 0 0 2 6 2
Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 6 5
Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 4
Florida 2 1 1 0 2 4 7
Ottawa 3 1 2 0 2 8 11
Montreal 1 0 1 0 0 1 2
Tampa Bay 1 0 1 0 0 1 5
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 6 2
Columbus 2 1 0 1 3 7 4
N.Y. Rangers 2 1 0 1 3 6 4
Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 5 1
Philadelphia 2 1 1 0 2 3 3
Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 6 13
Washington 1 0 0 1 1 3 4
N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 2 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 13 5
Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 8 4
Nashville 2 1 0 1 3 7 4
Colorado 3 1 1 1 3 7 9
Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 2 5 7
Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 4 7
Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 9 12
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 2 2 0 0 4 6 0
San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 8 6
Calgary 3 2 1 0 4 7 5
Los Angeles 2 1 0 1 3 4 4
Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 4 3
Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 7 7
Vegas 2 0 1 1 1 2 5
Vancouver 2 0 1 1 1 2 7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas 4, Arizona 3, OT

Buffalo 2, Philadelphia 1

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2

Carolina 5, Tampa Bay 1

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 3

St. Louis 4, Chicago 1

Minnesota 5, Colorado 2

Seattle 3, Calgary 0

San Jose 5, Anaheim 4

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose vs. Los Angeles at Toyota Arena, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. Ottawa at CAA Arena, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.