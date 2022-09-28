NHL Preseason Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 6 4 Detroit 1 1 0 0 2 6 2 Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 6 5 Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 4 Florida 2 1 1 0 2 4 7 Ottawa 3 1 2 0 2 8 11 Montreal 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Tampa Bay 1 0 1 0 0 1 5

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 6 2 Columbus 2 1 0 1 3 7 4 N.Y. Rangers 2 1 0 1 3 6 4 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 Philadelphia 2 1 1 0 2 3 3 Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 6 13 Washington 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 2 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 13 5 Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 Nashville 2 1 0 1 3 7 4 Colorado 3 1 1 1 3 7 9 Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 2 5 7 Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 4 7 Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 9 12 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 4

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Seattle 2 2 0 0 4 6 0 San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 8 6 Calgary 3 2 1 0 4 7 5 Los Angeles 2 1 0 1 3 4 4 Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 4 3 Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 7 7 Vegas 2 0 1 1 1 2 5 Vancouver 2 0 1 1 1 2 7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas 4, Arizona 3, OT

Buffalo 2, Philadelphia 1

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2

Carolina 5, Tampa Bay 1

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 3

St. Louis 4, Chicago 1

Minnesota 5, Colorado 2

Seattle 3, Calgary 0

San Jose 5, Anaheim 4

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose vs. Los Angeles at Toyota Arena, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Toronto vs. Ottawa at CAA Arena, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs. St. Louis at Cable Dahmer Arena, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.