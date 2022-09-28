India strikes early against South Africa in T20 opener

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India (AP) — India's decision to bowl first against South Africa in the first Twenty20 international paid off immediately on Wednesday with the visitors reduced after three overs to 14 runs for five wickets.

South Africa had reached 48-6 at the halfway stage of its innings.

The three-match series is a warmup for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

India comes into the match after beating Australia 2-1. All-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been rested for this series. All-rounder Deepak Hooda is also out with a back injury.

India made four changes for Wednesday's game at Greenfield International Stadium including Deepak Chahar and Ravichandran Ashwin brought in for pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who are both rested.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav continues in the squad with Mohammed Shami yet to recover from COVID-19.

Under Temba Bavuma’s leadership, South Africa has brought its T20 World Cup squad for this short series. Batter Rassie van der Dussen is the only major name missing as he is nursing a finger injury. He is also ruled out of the World Cup.

