NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 10 3 8 38 46 21 OL Reign 10 4 7 37 29 19 Kansas City 10 5 6 36 29 28 San Diego 10 6 5 35 32 21 Houston 9 6 6 33 33 26 North Carolina 9 8 4 31 46 33 Chicago 8 7 6 30 32 28 Angel City 8 8 5 29 23 25 Orlando 5 9 7 22 22 42 Louisville 4 9 8 20 22 35 Washington 3 8 10 19 25 31 Gotham FC 4 17 0 12 13 43

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, September 21

OL Reign 1, Gotham FC 0

North Carolina 3, Orlando 0

Portland 3, Louisville 0

Angel City 2, Washington 1

Saturday, September 24

North Carolina 3, Gotham FC 0

OL Reign 2, Houston 0

Sunday, September 25

Portland 3, Chicago 0

Kansas City 3, Washington 0

San Diego 2, Orlando 2, tie

Louisville 3, Angel City 1

Friday, September 30

North Carolina at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 1

Portland at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 2

Angel City at Chicago, 6 p.m.