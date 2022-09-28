Suspect of convenience store robbery in Taipei arrested

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The suspect of a convenience store robbery, who snatched only NT$1,790 (US$55.49) on Wednesday (Sept. 28) in Taipei, has been arrested, CNA reported.

The Taipei City Police Department’s Yuanshan Police Station received a call around 2 a.m. that a convenience store on Section 3 of Zhongshan North Road in Zhongshan District was robbed by a knife-wielding man.

According to police investigation, the clerk of the convenience store at the time said that after a young man entered the store, he wielded a knife and asked the clerk to hand over the cash in the cash register. The clerk gave NT$1,790 (US$55.49) to the robber, who then fled the scene immediately after obtaining the money, per CNA.

After learning the suspect’s escape route and physical features from the clerk, the police set out to search for the suspect and immediately found a man at a nearby park whose physical features met the clerk’s description. Officers ordered him to lie face downwards on the spot and discarded the items in his hand.

The man was later identified as the suspect of the convenience store robbery. The 22-year-old suspect, surnamed Yang (楊), had previous criminal convictions for drug and fraud offenses. He told police that he committed the crime because he was financially strapped and was unable to pay back his debts.

Officers later recovered the knife he used in the robbery in a nearby growth of grass and referred him to prosecutors on suspicion of committing robbery, per CNA.