Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 31 Chinese warplanes, 4 naval ships around country

Military reports 6 fighter jets, 3 drones, anti-submarine plane

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/28 19:45
A Chinese Tengden TB-001 drone.

A Chinese Tengden TB-001 drone. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 31 aircraft and four ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 28).

Six fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, while the aircraft intruding into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) were one anti-submarine plane and three drones.

A tweet from the ministry identified the aircraft as four Shenyang J-11 and two Shenyang J-16 jets, a Shaanxi Y-8 ASW, a Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone, and two reconnaissance Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs), a Tengden TB-001 and a CASC Rainbow CH-4.

As a regular response, Taiwan’s military tasked aircraft in Combat Air Patrols (CAP) and naval vessels, deployed land-based air defense missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities, and issued radio warnings.

The latest incursions came as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was visiting Taiwan for the second time this year. In his public statements, the retired top diplomat expressed support for Taiwan and called on U.S. businesses to reduce their reliance on the Chinese economy.
Taiwan-China tension
Taiwan Strait median line
ADIZ
ADIZ incursions
Ministry of National Defense
drones
UCAV
UAVs
fighter jets
anti-submarine aircraft

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval vessels around country
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval vessels around country
2022/09/28 10:41
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/09/27 10:22
Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/09/26 10:01
Taiwan tracks 16 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 16 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/09/24 19:55
Taiwan tracks 20 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 20 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/09/23 20:12