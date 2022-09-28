Taiwan tracks 31 Chinese warplanes, 4 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 31 aircraft and four ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 28).

Six fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, while the aircraft intruding into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) were one anti-submarine plane and three drones.

A tweet from the ministry identified the aircraft as four Shenyang J-11 and two Shenyang J-16 jets, a Shaanxi Y-8 ASW, a Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone, and two reconnaissance Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs), a Tengden TB-001 and a CASC Rainbow CH-4.

As a regular response, Taiwan’s military tasked aircraft in Combat Air Patrols (CAP) and naval vessels, deployed land-based air defense missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities, and issued radio warnings.

The latest incursions came as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was visiting Taiwan for the second time this year. In his public statements, the retired top diplomat expressed support for Taiwan and called on U.S. businesses to reduce their reliance on the Chinese economy.