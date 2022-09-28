CECC poised to announce Taiwan's Oct. 13 border opening

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Thursday (Sept. 29), Taiwan is expected to finalize Oct. 13 as the date that Taiwan's borders fully reopen to international travelers and provide additional details on its implementation.

While inspecting preparations to shift border restrictions from the "3+4" to the "0+7" schemes, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that the local outbreak has proceeded as predicted by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). Su said that if everything goes smoothly, the epidemic will continue to subside and the country will bring it under control.

On Thursday, the Cabinet will listen to the CECC's report and if all ministries reach a consensus, it is probable that the center will announce that day that the country's borders will be officially reopened on Oct. 13, as previously announced, reported Liberty Times. He emphasized that all relevant preparations should be conducted thoroughly as there will be many new challenges as a large number of tourists and Taiwanese begin to arrive from abroad.

When asked during a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 28) to confirm that there will be an official announcement on the Oct. 13 date, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) confirmed that a discussion on the matter will be held in the Cabinet on Thursday morning.

Wang said that once a consensus has been reached, the details of the plan will be announced.