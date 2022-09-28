Former US secretary of state urges more bilateral cooperation with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday (Sept. 28) encouraged more cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S., saying it is a way to boost economic growth and employment during a press conference in Tainan.

Pompeo said he was very happy to meet with local Taiwan government officials, as well as Taiwanese and American entrepreneurs during this trip, CNA reported. There can be more exchanges to find opportunities for cooperation, he said.

The former secretary of state said that the U.S was aware of the Chinese threat from China while former President Trump was in office, and was reminded of the danger when Beijing launched missiles around Taiwan following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit in August.

This behavior is not worthy of praise, Pompeo said, adding that everyone knows that the opinions of the Chinese regime cannot represent their own people, and even the Chinese media cannot report the facts.

Pompeo said that now is a good opportunity for Taiwan and the U.S. to cooperate in political, economic, and other fields. The former secretary said that he looks forward to the two sides continuing to work together to defend democracy and freedom.

After the press conference, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) invited Pompeo to a meal at the restaurant Splendid Manor (阿勇師漂亮莊園), owned by the famous chef A Yung (阿勇師). Wang also prepared gifts including dried mangoes and Tainan Tungshan coffee and tea.

The legislator said that eating dried fruit with coffee is a good combination. Wang also echoed Pompeo’s wishes, saying he hoped the relationship between Taiwan and the U.S. can continue to defend democracy and freedom.