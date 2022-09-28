US ex-President Trump warns World War III could start over Ukraine, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — World War III could erupt over the Russian invasion in Ukraine or over Chinese threats against Taiwan, former United States President Donald Trump told a radio interview Tuesday (Sept. 27).

During a show on 77 WABC radio station, the host asked Trump what kept him up at night, the New York Post reported. The former president mentioned the possibility of ending up in World War III because of the situation in Ukraine.

In addition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons, he also said the tension in the Taiwan Strait could trigger a war. “Looks like it’s going to happen in China with Taiwan, as you know, and you see what’s going on over there,” Trump said.

Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons meant that this was the most dangerous time in recent history, or maybe ever, he added. It was dangerous for the world to have a nuclear power equal to that of the U.S. throwing the threat around “cavalierly,” according to Trump, who went on to claim the invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he were still president.