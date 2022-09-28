2022 Taichung Instruments Carnival to feature saxophone, jazz drum and flute performances

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 17th edition of the annual Taichung Instruments Carnival will feature performances of saxophone, jazz drums, and flute experts from all over Taiwan at Houli Horse Ranch on Oct. 8 and 9.

Taichung Deputy Mayor Bruce Linghu (令狐) said during a press conference to announce the event on Tuesday (Sept. 27) that Houli is the hometown of musical instrument production. In its heyday, one-third of the world's saxophones were produced in Taiwan, and Houli's output value exceeded 70%, according to a press release issued by the Taichung City Cultural Affairs Bureau.

The annual Taichung Instruments Carnival, held by the bureau, not only displays musical instruments, but it also holds three musical instrument performance competitions, including saxophone, jazz drums, and flute, where many excellent musicians will make their debut, Linghu added.

Nearly 80 musicians signed up for this year's performance competitions. After a preliminary screening by the professional jury, 38 musicians will slug it out in the finals on the morning of Oct. 8 to compete for a total prize of NT$300,000 (US$9,300), Linghu said.

The results of the competition will be announced on the same day, and the winners of each group will be invited to perform on stage after the opening ceremony, he added.

According to the cultural affairs bureau, 300 local musicians and many local saxophone groups will perform at the opening, which will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.

In addition, on the "Love to Show" stage, Taichung's philharmonic local bands will take turns performing.

There will also be a musical instrument market at the venue on Oct. 8 and 9 to showcase the most locally representative musical instruments crafted by musical instrument masters, per the release.