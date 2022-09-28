Russia-Ukraine updates: EU slams 'falsified outcome' of sham votes in Ukraine

The European Union on Wednesday criticized the "illegal" annexation votes Russia held in four occupied regions of Ukraine and their "falsified" results, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"EU denounces holding of illegal 'referenda' and their falsified outcome," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

"This is another violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, amidst systematic abuses of human rights," he said.

Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel also tweeted: "Sham referenda. Sham results. We recognize neither."

On Tuesday, the EU spokesman Peter Stano announced the bloc would slap sanctions on organisers of the "illegal" vote.



Here's a roundup of other news from or concerning the war in Ukraine on September 28.

Canada to impose new sanctions on Russia over 'sham' referendums

Canada will impose new sanctions over Russia's "sham" referendums in four occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Trudeau said Canada would never recognize the results of the referendums or Russia's attempted illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories.

"We intend to impose new sanctions against persons and entities that are complicit in this latest attempt to undermine the principles of state sovereignty, and that share responsibility for the ongoing senseless bloodshed across Ukraine," Trudeau said in a statement.

The US and NATO condemned Kremlin-staged "referendums" in eastern Ukraine as voting concluded.

