Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai meets with former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo

Chen discussed security, economic, trade issues with Pompeo

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/28 15:52
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) on Tuesday (Sept. 27) met with former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

After the meeting, Chen disclosed that the two talked about the rapid reorganization of the global supply chain, CNA reported. The mayor told Pompeo that promoting cooperation in democracy and security concerns amongst democratic countries and integrating economic and trade affairs into the global supply chain would greatly help Taiwan's security and overall economic competitiveness.

Pompeo said he was happy to see American businesses investing in Kaohsiung and welcomed Taiwanese businessmen to invest in the U.S.

The former secretary of state arrived in Kaohsiung on Sept. 26. After his meeting with Chen on Tuesday, he participated in the first-ever Global Taiwan Business Forum during which he said, "Taiwan does not need to declare independence because it’s already an independent country."

He also called on the U.S. to provide Taiwan diplomatic recognition as a "free and sovereign country."

Pompeo visited the southern city’s Pier2 Art Center later that day and attended a World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce gala in the evening.

Chen pointed out that democratic dialogue and cooperation in security, the economy, and trade between Taiwan and the U.S. are very welcome. Collaboration especially in high-tech industries such as semiconductors can deepen cooperation and mutual investment and boost the prosperity and development of the two countries, he added.

Taiwan will play a more active and responsible role in regional security, which will contribute positively to the peace and stability of the Asia-Pacific region, Chen said.
