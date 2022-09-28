Global layoffs for Shopee extend to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shopee confirmed on Tuesday (Sept. 27) that the Singapore-based e-commerce platform is downsizing after layoffs were reported in its Taiwan offices.

Dozens of employees in Taiwan were reportedly asked to pack their things and leave on Monday (Sept. 26), the day they received the notice. This follows similar cutbacks in its branches in China and other countries.

The company told CNA that the layoffs were part of an organizational restructuring to boost operational efficiency. It declined to disclose the scale of its workforce being affected by the measure.

Shopee has already halted food delivery services in Taiwan to better focus on its e-commerce business and for the optimization of its resources.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Sea Limited, which owns Shopee, is reducing its presence in Latin America by pulling entirely out of Argentina and closing local operations in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. In March, it shut its offices in India and France.

Sea Limited posted a net loss of US$931.2 million in the second quarter this year amid a pessimistic economic outlook for the online giant, according to the Strait Times.