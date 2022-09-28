Taiwan adds 48,421 local COVID cases, urges seniors to get flu shots

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 48,421 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Sept. 28), 192 imported cases, and 38 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 3.7% compared to the same period last week.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said no new cases of children developing multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) or severe cases after a COVID-19 infection were reported today.

CECC also announced that starting Oct. 1, the government-funded influenza vaccine will be eligible for those aged 65 and above, frontline healthcare workers, and those falling into a high-risk category (Check here). The flu vaccine will be made available for adults aged between 50 and 64 who have chronic diseases starting Nov. 11.

The elderly are encouraged to get vaccinated before flu season. The health official said both the flu shot and COVID-19 booster can be administered at the same time but recommends avoiding the same injection site.

The Cabinet is expected to announce the details on Thursday (Sept. 29) about the border reopening.

Local cases

Local cases included 22,323 males and 26,074 females, with the genders of 24 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 10,203 cases, followed by 6,238 in Taichung City, 5,470 in Taoyuan City, 5,437 in Taipei City, 4,380 in Kaohsiung City, 2,947 in Tainan City, 2,298 in Changhua County, 1,372 in Hsinchu County, 1,224 in Pingtung County, 1,223 in Hsinchu City, 1,141 in Miaoli County, 1,060 Yunlin County, 1,056 in Yilan County, 952 in Nantou County, 867 in Keelung City, 851 in Chiayi County, 589 in Hualien County, 463 in Chiayi City, 338 in Taitung County, 163 in Kinmen County, 138 in Penghu County, and 11 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 38 deaths announced on Wednesday included 24 males and 14 females ranging in age from their 30s to 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 33 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 26 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from June 22 to Sept. 25.

A man in his 30s with no history of chronic disease and not vaccinated was the youngest death recorded today after a post-mortem examination.

In Taiwan, approximately 90% of the deceased after infection had multiple chronic or cardiovascular diseases.

Imported cases

The 192 imported cases included 113 males and 79 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 6,373,121 cases, of which 6,338,614 were local and 34,453 were imported. So far, 10,950 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.