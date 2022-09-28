Taiwan inaugurates defense mission offices in US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s defense mission has inaugurated its own office building in the United States following years of renovation, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 28).

The mission staff have been at the forefront of the two countries’ intensifying defense relationship, with both U.S. administration officials and members of Congress advocating more support for Taiwan amid rising threats from China, the Liberty Times reported. The defense mission has also been involved in talks surrounding U.S. arms deals benefiting Taiwan.

The office building dates from 1962, but once it reached the age of 50, a decision was made to refurbish and rearrange it due to frequent problems with the air conditioning, electricity and water supply, CNA reported. After a planning phase and work that lasted eight years, the renovated offices were inaugurated Monday (Sept. 26).

Taiwan’s representative office in Washington, D.C. said it hoped the defense mission could present its new face for contacts with the U.S. military establishment. A director general heads the mission, Major General Yu Chien-feng (余劍鋒).