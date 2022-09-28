Grand Hotel in Taipei opens another secret exit built for evacuating Chiang Kai-shek

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Grand Hotel in Taipei announced Wednesday (Sept. 28) another exit in the west wing of its underground tunnel will be accessible to the public as the hotel gradually lifts the veil on its secret past.

Sealed for half a century, the gate to be made public sits at the end of the west tunnel. Rumors have swirled about where it leads, with the Taipei Songshan Airport and the Office of the President being speculated, per CNA.

Lin Yu-shen (林育生), chairman of the hotel, revealed the truth at a press event － Jiantan Park, a park near the MRT Jiantan Station.

The move marks the 70th anniversary of the palace-like hotel, which used to serve as a prime choice of accommodation for foreign dignitaries during the rule of late president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) of the Kuomintang (KMT).

Two tunnels, one in the east wing and the other in the west wing of the hotel, were built in 1970 for emergency evacuation for Chiang. The west passage was unveiled in 2019, followed by the east one in 2021, which have drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors eager to have a taste of the mysterious history of the hotel.

Established in 1952 by Madam Chiang, or Soong Mei-ling (蔣宋美齡), the Grand Hotel is nestled against Yangmingshan and its regal air has rendered it a tourist magnet. Guided tours of the historical pathways are available.



Second exit at Grand Hotel's west tunnel. (CNA photo)



Staircase at Grand Hotel's east tunnel. (CNA photo)