Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Grand Hotel in Taipei opens another secret exit built for evacuating Chiang Kai-shek

A historic building, Grand Hotel is no longer cloaked in its mysterious, authoritarian past

  301
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/28 14:04
Second exit at Grand Hotel's west tunnel. 

Second exit at Grand Hotel's west tunnel.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Grand Hotel in Taipei announced Wednesday (Sept. 28) another exit in the west wing of its underground tunnel will be accessible to the public as the hotel gradually lifts the veil on its secret past.

Sealed for half a century, the gate to be made public sits at the end of the west tunnel. Rumors have swirled about where it leads, with the Taipei Songshan Airport and the Office of the President being speculated, per CNA.

Lin Yu-shen (林育生), chairman of the hotel, revealed the truth at a press event － Jiantan Park, a park near the MRT Jiantan Station.

The move marks the 70th anniversary of the palace-like hotel, which used to serve as a prime choice of accommodation for foreign dignitaries during the rule of late president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) of the Kuomintang (KMT).

Two tunnels, one in the east wing and the other in the west wing of the hotel, were built in 1970 for emergency evacuation for Chiang. The west passage was unveiled in 2019, followed by the east one in 2021, which have drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors eager to have a taste of the mysterious history of the hotel.

Established in 1952 by Madam Chiang, or Soong Mei-ling (蔣宋美齡), the Grand Hotel is nestled against Yangmingshan and its regal air has rendered it a tourist magnet. Guided tours of the historical pathways are available.

Grand Hotel in Taipei opens another secret exit built for evacuating Chiang Kai-shek
Second exit at Grand Hotel's west tunnel. (CNA photo)

Grand Hotel in Taipei opens another secret exit built for evacuating Chiang Kai-shek
Staircase at Grand Hotel's east tunnel. (CNA photo)
Grand Hotel
Taipei
Taiwan
Jiantan Park
tunnel
Chiang Kai-shek
authoritarian

RELATED ARTICLES

Tragedy strikes two brothers on New Taipei beach, one drowned and one missing
Tragedy strikes two brothers on New Taipei beach, one drowned and one missing
2022/09/27 18:53
Taiwan couple fills wedding feast entirely with Costco food
Taiwan couple fills wedding feast entirely with Costco food
2022/09/27 18:33
American scholar urges more actions to support Taiwan's inclusion in UN
American scholar urges more actions to support Taiwan's inclusion in UN
2022/09/27 17:20
President Tsai hails new institute in Taipei as a thrust for tech sector
President Tsai hails new institute in Taipei as a thrust for tech sector
2022/09/27 16:15
US thanks Belize for maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan
US thanks Belize for maintaining diplomatic ties with Taiwan
2022/09/27 15:46