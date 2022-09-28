Shepherd Smith Edward & Kantas LLP: Did Bankoh Financial Advisors Commit Broker Negligence When They Sold Northstar (Bermuda) Products To Customers?

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) sold investment and insurance products primarily to foreign nationals looking for a safe haven for their assets. This investor goal of wanting to take on little to no risk, along with having certain financial protections, makes it even more puzzling as to why Bankoh Investment Services would market and sell Northstar (Bermuda) annuity-like and other products to customers when there were safer, better protected comparable ones located in the United States that they could have recommended instead.

Many of the Bankoh Investment Services customers we have spoken to told our FINRA law firm that their Bankoh brokers never fully apprised them of the risks involved in investing in these offshore-based annuities and they did not find out that Northstar (Bermuda) was undergoing financial problems until it was too late. Such omissions by brokerage firms is negligence and may be grounds for a FINRA lawsuit to pursue damages.

All of these investors are requesting up to six- to seven- figures in financial recovery. Many of them worked with Bankoh Investment Services broker Yoko Farias.

What Can You Do If You Suffered Significant Investor Losses While Working with Bankoh?

You want to work with expert FINRA securities arbitration lawyers who know how to determine whether you have grounds for a securities fraud lawsuit and have a track record of financial recovery in these types of cases. Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas is representing Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) investors in FINRA arbitration against Bankoh Investment Services. Many of these claimants are foreign nationals from Japan, including older investors, who entrusted Bankoh to take care of their retirement funds and other assets.

We have recovered many millions of dollars for our clients. This includes full or partial financial recovery in more than 90% of the investor claims we have handled.

