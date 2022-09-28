KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homegrown healthy snacks brand, Amazin' Graze, has announced its support for Esports Business Network (EBN) and professional Malaysian Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) team, Orange Esports.



AMAZIN’ GRAZE BREAKS INTO ESPORTS WITH ORANGE ESPORTS AND ESPORTS BUSINESS NETWORK PARTNERSHIP

Founded on the basis that food should be life-giving and empowering, Amazin' Graze expanded its humble business from the founders' home kitchen, to now owning at least 7 categories of product - such as Granola & Muesli; Nut & Trail Mixes; Nut Butters; Instant Oatmeal; Healthy Chips; Protein Blend; and Healthy Essentials - in order to cater to a wider audience range. Determined to change the unhealthy snacking habits of gamers, and simultaneously, the stereotype that gaming is an unhealthy hobby, Amazin' Graze aims to lead a culture of healthy gaming lifestyle with its robust offering of granola and nut mixes. Armed with the firm belief of "you are what you eat", the partnership will see Amazin' Graze making their products more accessible to the gaming community via numerous platforms provided by EBN.

The partnership comes in time as team Orange Esports prepares for the Playoffs at the Mobile Legends Professional League Malaysia (MPL MY Season 10). As partners, Amazin' Graze will ensure that the team's snacking needs are well taken care of. On top of that, the brand will also be present at Orange Esports' booth at MPL MY Season 10, held in Quill City Mall, to offer attendees from the gaming community a taste of healthy snacking. "Snacking plays a huge role in the Orange Esports' daily training routine and we're looking to replace their regular snacks with healthier alternatives. After all, if they want to be regarded as athletes, it's not enough just to train like athletes. They need to start eating like one too", said Keith Elisha Lee of Orange Esports.

The all-rounded collaboration extends beyond the team - gamers who visit and play at Orange Esports Cafes will enjoy complimentary nutritional snacks from Amazin' Graze, in the brand's effort to consistently keep gamers away from unhealthy snacks. On top of that, Amazin' Graze will also lend its support at Orange Esports' booth at The Corporate League (TCL) Season 3. A seasonal amateur league that bridges corporate worlds and Esports, TCL offers a unique opportunity for various corporations to battle each other via competitive Esports. With a total of RM40,000 prize pool this year, TCL will run on a six-week league format across four major game titles across both PC and mobile including Dota 2, Valorant, MLBB and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG Mobile). Registrations are now open at https://www.thecorporateleague.gg/

About Amazin' Graze

Amazin' Graze is a Malaysian snack brand that creates natural, healthy and Asian-inspired snacks. Each snack is handcrafted to be delivered across Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brunei, UAE, Philippines, Australia, Mainland China, the US and the UK. All Amazin' Graze products are suitable for vegetarians, all-natural, and free of refined sugar.

To learn more, visit amazingraze.com.my

Instagram: @amazingraze.co @amazingrazemy

Facebook: amazingraze

About Esports Business Network

Esports Business Network (EBN) was established in 2019 as a result of the merger between Malaysia's largest Esports cafe business, Orange Esports Cafe, and Southeast Asia's leading and award-winning full-service Esports marketing agency, The Gaming Company. Armed with 18 years of experience in the Esports industry, EBN remains focused on its vision of uniting the world of Esports and gaming with brands globally through its complete end-to-end ecosystem. EBN positions itself as the forefront strategist in Esports marketing and ventures across Southeast Asia.