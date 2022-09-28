Hipster Style 'Shatin Outing'Mushroom Day Expo in New Art Space at Sha Kok Commercial Centre

New art and leisure recreational area at Sha Kok Commercial Centre creates a placemaking experience with mushroom-shaped pavilions and fitness corner

Photogenic hideaways in Sha Tin featured in the Shatin Outing travel guide, along with anecdotes, cultural highlights, a dining guide and exclusive perks from merchants

Mushroom-shaped drawings by 100+ primary and kindergarten students in Sha Tin exhibited outside Sha Kok Commercial Centre to celebrate International Mushroom Day on 15 October

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From 29 September to 30 November, Link's "Shatin Outing" campaign invites everyone to explore the origin and unique identity of Sha Tin District. Alongside this programme, Sha Kok Commercial Centre is also unveiling a new recreational area dedicated to art and leisure outside its mushroom-shaped cooked food stalls. This photogenic new area will link and connect communities under the banner of placemaking.



Sha Kok Commercial Centre promotes a healthy lifestyle with a new creative recreational area.

With a new limited-edition travel guide Shatin Outing, visitors to the district can discover exclusive travel tips while experiencing the joy of travelling to an exciting new destination. The book is now up for grabs, alongside a $50 cooked food stall voucher to be spent at designated cooked food stalls, a multifunctional outdoor pouch and a new product from French skincare brand Eau Thermale Avène, for shoppers who spend a minimum amount at designated shopping centres or markets during the campaign period.

Link will also organise a "Mushroom Drawings Exhibition"' to celebrate the International Mushroom Day on 15 October. The exhibition will showcase mushroom-shaped artworks co-created by over 100 primary and kindergarten students in Sha Tin from 14 to 16 October outside Sha Kok Commercial Centre. Coinciding with the exhibition will be a "Camera-friendly Bike Tour", featuring a route that showcases Sha Tin's famous spots in the district.

Travel goodies up for grabs, including the Shatin Outing guide to local hotspots

The travel guidebook Shatin Outing tells the story of Sha Tin from different angles, covering everything from its origins to Instagrammable hideaways such as the Swiss valley-like Lower Shing Mun Reservoir, the mellow Tai Wai Pink Footbridge loved by teenage girls, the Japanese garden of Che Kung Temple Sports Centre and the picturesque surroundings of Shing Mun Riverside etc.

Sha Tin District is culture, history, good food, architecture and leisure rolled into one. Every public housing estate in Sha Tin, from Wo Che Estate to Sha Kok Estate and from Hin Keng Estate to Mei Lam Estate, has its own architectural character. Hong Kong's iconic cooked food stall, lovingly dubbed the "Mushroom Pavilion", is a mushroom-shaped structure with an arched vent in the middle. It's the perfect place to savour the myriad tastes of Hong Kong, such as stir-fried dishes, traditional Cantonese cuisine and delectable tea sets.

The Shatin Outing guidebook will be distributed for free at over 30 cafés in Kowloon and the New Territories, including Uchi Coffee and The Alchemist Café in Sha Tin and Coffee Slave in Kwun Tong. Come and grab a copy now.

Shatin Outing Redemption Details

(1) Redemption for a limited-edition multifunctional water-repellent pouch by a Taiwanese outdoor brand

How to redeem: Shoppers registered as a Link member and with cumulative electronic spending of $1,000 or more at designated malls and/or markets over seven consecutive days during the promotion period can redeem their receipts (a maximum of five original copies of machine-printed receipts issued by different merchants at the same mall) for a limited-edition "multifunctional water-repellent pouch" by the Taiwan outdoor brand Filter017. (The 600 gifts, which differ in style, will be distributed on a random basis.)

(2) Redemption for the Shatin Outing travel book and a $50 cooked food stall voucher

How to redeem: Shoppers registered as a Link member and with cumulative electronic spending of $500 or more at designated malls and/or markets over 3 consecutive days during the promotion period can redeem their receipts (a maximum of 3 original copies of machine-printed receipts issued by different merchants at the same mall) for the Shatin Outing travel book, a new 5 ml product sample from French skincare brand Eau Thermale Avène and a $50 cooked food stall voucher that can be used at designated cooked food stalls. (Quota: 1,000)



(3) Redemption for a new product from French skincare brand Eau Thermale Avène

How to redeem: Shoppers registered as a Link member who spend a designated amount can collect a designated product from French skincare brand Eau Thermale Avène by performing designated tasks during the promotion period. Task 1: Link members with same-day electronic spending totalling $200 or more at designated cooked food stalls# at designated malls can redeem their receipt(s) for a 50 ml bottle of signature Avène Thermal Spring Water. (Quota: 200) Task 2: Link members who take selfie at the new recreational area of Sha Kok Commercial Centre can collect an Avène cosmetic pouch on the spot. (Quota: 200)

#Designated Cooked Food Stalls include Rasa Pesta, Lau Man Lee Coffee Noodle and Kam Sha Kok Café in Sha Kok Commercial Centre; SWEET CANTEEN and Kam Hoi Restaurant in Mei Lam Commercial Centre; Peony Pavilion and Wingfat Restaurant in Hing Keng Shopping Centre; and Golden Traditional Noodle and Ming Kee Seafood Food Stall in Wo Che Plaza.

Camera-friendly Bike Tour Details

Date: 15 October 2022 Details: Co-organised on the occasion of International Mushroom Day (15 October, Saturday) with bike shop Bike The Moment, the guided "Camera-friendly Bike Tour" showcases the stunning mountain, river and sea views in Sha Tin, along with other memorable selfie spots in the district. Enjoy nature in autumn and visit Bike The Moment Facebook page for more details.

"Mushroom Drawings Exhibition" Details

Dates: 14 – 16 October 2022 Location: New recreational area of Sha Kok Commercial Centre (near Lau Man Lee Coffee Noodle) Details: - 1 & 2 October only: Shoppers with same-day electronic spending of a certain amount can join a mushroom colouring activity at Wo Che Plaza - Exhibition Date: 14 – 16 October

Gifts are available in limited quantities on a first-come, first-served basis while stock lasts.

