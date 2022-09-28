Adyen expands partnership with SHOPLINE to supercharge smart commerce

With Adyen's payments capabilities, SHOPLINE will be able to reduce complexities with one integration, expand with ease, and offer valuable shopper insights.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial platform of choice for leading companies, today announced the deepening of its partnership with SHOPLINE, Asia's biggest smart commerce platform. Adyen is processing payments for SHOPLINE in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong. Under this expanded partnership, SHOPLINE will use Adyen for Platforms in Singapore to further power its global expansion efforts and smart commerce solutions including e-commerce, social commerce, and point of sale (POS) for its merchants outside of China.

Adyen for Platforms is a flexible payment solution that enables platform business models to integrate payments into their offering without additional operational complexity or resource constraints. Platforms will be able to leverage Adyen's unified commerce solution to expand quickly, manage risk, track results and gather rich customer insights across all touchpoints - all from one integration.

With Adyen for Platforms, SHOPLINE built SHOPLINE Payments, a one-stop service offering global and local payment options for its Southeast Asia merchants like Lush, Heinemann Asia Pacific, Angliss, and Lyde Bikes selling on the platform. By having only one contract for all markets and one integration across regions, SHOPLINE can expand easily without worrying about the complexity of multiple contracts and vendor setups in other markets. As part of this contract, Adyen also helps SHOPLINE stay PCI (Payment Card Industry) compliant with Adyen's suite of encryption solutions, alongside its secure platform.

The partnership will also enable SHOPLINE to tap into operational efficiencies. For instance, SHOPLINE is able to onboard new users seamlessly through Adyen for Platforms' built-in, automated Know Your Customer checks, which allow the platform to save on time and resources it would have to spend otherwise. What's more, Adyen for Platforms will ensure that SHOPLINE's users receive funds through fast and reliable payouts - reducing the average settlement period by two days compared to pre-deployment.

Besides operational gains and faster settlements, SHOPLINE can also offer its users the ability to harness valuable shopper insights, powered by Adyen's unified commerce solution. The partnership with Adyen includes the provision of Adyen's POS terminals, which allow SHOPLINE's users to accept in-store payments and consolidate their sales channels and payments on a single platform. With a consolidated view of their shoppers, SHOPLINE users can use the insights to better inform their business decisions.

Amadea Choo, Head of Marketing of SHOPLINE Singapore said, "At SHOPLINE, we're laser-focused on our users' success. With Adyen's integration across regions, we're able to scale in markets where our merchants need us to be, as they develop their franchises and sell globally using our platform. In owning the payments experience from end to end, we can help our users sign up, sell, and get paid better. As a result, we improved our operation efficiency by reducing time spent onboarding users and expanded on the end consumer experience with multi-channel options, a wider range of payment methods, and more competitive pricing."

Priyanka Gargav, Head of Commercial, Southeast Asia & Hong Kong at Adyen added, "Consumers are increasingly seeking out multi-channel, seamless, and secure shopping experiences. As such, we are thrilled to help SHOPLINE streamline payments and provide their merchants a single view of the end consumers' preferences. With Adyen for Platforms, SHOPLINE's merchants can now go to market with their products agilely and across multiple sales channels, thus helping them to keep up with consumer demands in the brave new world of retail."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, SHEIN, Uber, L'Oréal, Cathay Pacific, Grab, Klook, and Singapore Airlines. The cooperation with SHOPLINE as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About SHOPLINE Singapore

SHOPLINE is Asia's biggest smart commerce platform, offering solutions and services to merchants and empowering them to succeed everywhere and anywhere. SHOPLINE prioritizes delivering an omnichannel experience to merchants of all sizes to achieve local and international growth together. Since 2019, SHOPLINE Singapore has helped over 500 merchants set up their online stores, including well-known brands such as Lush, Mdada, Hardy Hardy and Heinemann. For more information, visit https://shopline.sg .

About SHOPLINE Global

Founded in 2013 and a member of the Silicon Valley-based 500 Startups accelerator in 2014, SHOPLINE is Asia's biggest smart commerce platform, with offices in Hong Kong, Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Shenzhen, and Singapore.

SHOPLINE prioritizes its merchants and aims to support brands of all sizes and across different industry verticals to achieve local and international growth in an omnichannel manner. To date, SHOPLINE has helped over 350,000 merchants start and scale their retail businesses, including well-known brands such as Miniso, Linsy, AUKEY, Olympus, Moft, and MedSpa.